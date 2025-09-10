Russia’s GDO grows by 1.1% in January-July 2025 — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP grew by 1.1% in January-July 2025, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting on economic issues.

For reference, in the first five months of 2024, the country’s GDP grew by 5%. Mishustin said earlier.

Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister said that some cooling of the economy was inevitable.

"Some cooling was inevitable, we predicted this. The period of the first anti-crisis decisions is over," he explained.

He also noted that a number of niches in the Russian economy were quickly filled thanks to the rapid expansion of domestic production, and now the government "is achieving the formation of long-term trends in accordance with the tasks that the head of state defined for the period up to 2030 and beyond."

In addition to that, the structural restructuring of the economy continues.

"Business is reformatting its trade operations and processes based on new realities. It is adjusting to changing conditions, looking for new partners in the raw materials and sales market," Mishustin said.

The Prime Minister assured that the government continues to create a basis for strengthening the technological and industrial sovereignty of the country.

"Large-scale projects are being launched throughout the country that require systematic work and, of course, serious resources. The manufacturing sector remains the main driver of growth in industry. Its increase was 3.3% from January to July of this year," the Prime Minister noted.

According to him, the leading niches in this sector were mechanical engineering - an industry where "the share of added value is high" - it added about 10%. In addition, growth is observed in the metallurgical, chemical sectors, in agriculture and in the construction industry - the volume of work increased by 4.2%.

"Overall, industrial production grew by approximately 1% in the first half of the year," Mishustin concluded.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia projected the country’s GDP growth 0.5-1.5% in 2025, 1-2% in 2026, and 1.5-2.5% in 2027.