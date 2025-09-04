Russia to supply 10 bcm of gas to Far Eastern regions — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia will be able to supply an additional 10 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas for gasification of the Far East regions, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"[Now] a Far Eastern project with a capacity of 10 bln cubic meters of gas is being implemented," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

