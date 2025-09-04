MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. EU countries, trying to isolate Russia, have led their own economies to a sharp deterioration, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

"EU warmongering backfired. Instead of isolating Russia, the EU isolated itself: cheap energy rerouted to China, industry hollowed out, inflation sticky, immigration chaotic and dangerous," he wrote on the X social network.

It is time to choose "peace, prosperity and realism," Dmitriev added.