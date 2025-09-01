Hungary received more than 5 bln cubic meters of Russian gas via TurkStream

BUDAPEST, September 1. /TASS/. Hungary has received more than five billion cubic meters of Russian gas over the TurkStream gas pipeline year-to-date, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Record-high natural gas volumes are already coming over the TurkStream via Serbia - more than five billion cubic meters since January. This supports energy supply of the country and helps Budapest to maintain success it achieved in reducing utility costs of the population," Szijjarto said, cited by Secretary of State for International Communication Zoltan Kovacs.

Hungary continues receiving the bulk of gas supplies under the long-term contracts with Gazprom via the TurkStream gas pipeline and its branches to Bulgaria and Serbia. According to Hungary’s data, gas supplies reached record high 7.6 bln cubic meters in 2024.