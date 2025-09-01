Bank of Russia sells $114 mln worth of yuan with settlement on August 29

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements dated August 29, 2025, in the amount of 9.2 bln rubles ($114 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The sale of foreign currency on the domestic market with settlements dated August 28, 2025, amounted to 9.3 bln rubles ($115 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange, using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.