Rosseti’s net profit in rises by 37.16% to $1.51 bln in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Rosseti Group posted a net profit of 121.28 bln rubles ($1.51 bln) under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first half of 2025, representing a 37.16% increase compared with the same period last year, according to the company’s report.

Revenue for the reporting period rose by 15.24% to 835.99 bln rubles ($10.39 bln). Operating profit for the six months increased by 37.16% to 179.45 bln rubles ($2.23 bln).

The company’s pre-tax profit amounted to 170.32 bln rubles ($2.12 bln), up 34.4% year-on-year. EBITDA for the reporting period rose 24.2% to 300.13 bln rubles ($3.73 bln).

Rosseti is one of the largest electric grid companies in the world. The group includes 45 subsidiaries and dependent entities, among them 19 grid companies. The controlling shareholder is the Russian state, represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management, which owns 75% of the company’s charter capital.