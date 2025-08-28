Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian market is showing an increase in its key indices at the beginning of the main trading session. The yuan exchange rate is also strengthening at the start of trading.

According to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was up 0.19% at 2,916.87 points, while the RTS index rose by the same 0.19% to 1,142.28 points. The yuan exchange rate climbed by 2.25 kopecks reaching 11.2525 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its gains and stood at 2,913.17 points (+0.06%), while the RTS index was at 1,140.84 points (+0.06%). At the same time, the yuan’s appreciation eased to 11.2435 rubles (+1.9 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and the euro following US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the official exchange rates of the US dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia relies on bank reporting and information from over-the-counter trading.