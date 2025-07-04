Financial assets of BRICS countries above $60 trillion — Russian Finance Minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4. /TASS/. Total financial assets of BRICS countries are above $60 trillion, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the BRICS New Development Bank.

"We talk today about the decade of operation of the New Development Bank, the main financial instrument for new investments, for new projects being implemented in our countries. Not only in BRICS countries but also in countries of the Global South. We see the population of countries of the Global South stands at almost 70% of the global one and the share in the global gross domestic product is almost 60%. The total volume of financial assets reached more than $60 trillion, that is, over 50% of the global level," Siluanov said.

The minister also highlighted importance of boosting investments in the infrastructure. A new approach is required to attract funds for stable long-term capital inflows, including the work with digital financial assets, Siluanov added.