Kremlin hopes North-South project implementation continues

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The North-South international transport corroder project is being implemented in interests of all the countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestiya at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), expressing the hope that it will continue after the end of the conflict between Israel and Iran

"In any case, as soon as the hot stage of that will end, I would like to hope that the process of further implementation of this project will continue. This is because it is in interests of all the countries. All the countries are interested," Peskov said. "Whatever the evolution of this conflict will be, the project will continue to be implemented after the war ends," he added.

Aggravation of the conflict in the Middle East is not related in any aspect to the creation of this corridor, Peskov noted.