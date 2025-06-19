Hungary to receive up to 8.5 bcm of gas from Russia this year — Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Hungary will receive 8-8.5 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas from Russia this year, and it expects to receive the same volumes next year, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This year we have a long-term contract for 4.5 bcm, as well as a supplementary agreement. So I am confident that TurkStream will be fully employed. Hungary will totally receive 8-8.5 bcm," he told reporters, adding that Hungary does not intend to abandon gas supplies via Turkey.

Next year, Szijjarto expects the same volumes of supplies. "We will definitely need them," he said.

Asked whether it is possible to increase supplies, the minister said: "It always depends on commercial negotiations. We will choose the best option."

Hungary reexports around 2 mln cubic meters of gas to Slovakia, he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.