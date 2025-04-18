Rare metals export suspension may affect healthcare in the US — newspaper

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. The suspension of rare-earth metals from China may adversely affect healthcare in the United States, critical minerals expert Gracelin Baskaran told The Washington Post.

It will eventually affect cancer treatment and diseases diagnostics, the expert said.

Rare-earth metals are a critical component of many medical technologies, she noted. If deliveries are limited, then the healthcare and other segments will not receive volumes they need. In such situation, governments of some countries may prefer allocating stocks they have to provide for national security, the expert added.