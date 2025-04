MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate on the Russian interbank market fell below 81 rubles for the first time since March 18, 2025, according to data from the Finam platform.

As of 10:40 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate fell by 1.4% to 80.875 rubles. By 10:55 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate slowed its decline and reached 81.08 rubles (-1.15%).

At the same time, the euro exchange rate on the Russian interbank market lost 1.16%, falling to 92.223 rubles.