MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The RTS Index has risen above 900 points for the first time since November 11, 2024, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 11:51 a.m. Moscow time (08:51 a.m. GMT), the RTS was up by 0.48% at 900.1 points.

By 12:05 p.m. Moscow time (09:05 a.m. GMT), the RTS had slightly narrowed gains to 0.38% trading at 899.2 points, while the MOEX Index was up by 0.38% at 2,922.24 points.