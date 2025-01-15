Russia’s international reserves down by $7.4 bln in December to $609 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves decreased by 1.2% (or $7.418 bln) in December, reaching $609.068 bln as of January 1, 2025, the Central Bank reported.

As of January 1, 2024, the country’s international reserves amounted to $598.592 bln.

In December, foreign exchange reserves decreased by 1.19% to $413.361 billion, and the value of monetary gold in reserves decreased by 1.23% to $195.707 billion.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln. After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Russia, all operations related to the management of the Bank of Russia's reserves and assets, as well as operations with any legal entities acting on behalf of or at the direction of the Bank of Russia, were banned.