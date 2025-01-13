Russian stock market grows in early trading on Monday, yuan strengthens against ruble

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.98% to 2,852.31 points, the RTS index - by 0.98% to 881.66 points. At the same time, the yuan exchange rate rose by 4.9 to 13,769 rubles at the opening of the trading session on Monday.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and reached 2,871.23 points (+1.65%), while the RTS index was at 887.51 points (+1.65%). At the same time, the yuan rose by 6.85 kopecks to 13.7885 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.