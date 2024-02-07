Supplies of Russian fertilizers to countries in need go slowly due to red tape — MFA

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian fertilizers are reaching countries in need thanks to Moscow's efforts, but this process is slow due to bureaucratic procedures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"Thanks to our efforts, Russian fertilizers are reaching the countries that need them most. First of all, we are talking about African countries. But this process is very slow. We draw attention to bureaucratic procedures, which are very slow, although we naturally used and use the potential of the World Food Program," he said.

The senior diplomat also noted that Russia "does not see any special progress" in the implementation of the memorandum with the UN on the supply of Russian agricultural products.

"Soon there will be another round of consultations between the Russian interdepartmental delegation and representatives of the UN, their delegation led by [Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development] Rebeca Grynspan in Moscow, at which we will consider the progress in implementing the memorandum between Russia and the UN Secretariat on how we are promoting these issues and ensuring unhindered access of Russian agricultural goods and agricultural products to the world market," Vershinin added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the implementation of the memorandum between Russia and the United Nations on brining Russian agricultural exports to normal track had not given the expected results, and there had been no positive changes since the summer of 2023.