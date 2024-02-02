Russia’s GDP growth for 2023 to exceed global average — PM

ALMATY, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth for 2023 may total around 3.5-4%, which exceeds the global average and the levels in European countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Amid the pressure of sanctions, real pressure, [GDP] growth totaled 3.5% by the end of last year, according to preliminary estimates, it will probably be slightly higher at up to 4%. This is above the global average of developed countries and in Europe judging by the estimates by the World Bank published in January," he told a plenary session of the Digital Almaty forum.

Russia also boasts solid performance on industrial production, particularly manufacturing, and on construction, the prime minister noted, adding that "unemployment is at record lows."