Over 2,500 guests RSVP for this year’s Russian Energy Week — Roscongress

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. More than 2,500 guests from more than 50 countries and territories have confirmed they will attend Russian Energy Week (REW), the Roscongress foundation reported.

High-ranking participants, delegations from Russia and abroad, as well as heads of the largest companies in the energy industry will meet on one platform and discuss the global energy information agenda.

As advisor to Russian President and executive secretary of the REW-2023 organizing committee Anton Kobyakov said, the forum is the industry’s largest international platform, and this year the guest list of countries accurately reflects the new outlines of the world energy map.

"It is very important to hear from new geo-economic leaders. The already confirmed participation in the forum of leading international energy industry experts confirms the huge interest in Russia as the most important player on the global energy market. I am confident that the diverse discussions planned at the REW platform will influence the energy sector and the development of international relations in general," he said as quoted by the press service of Roscongress.

The key topic of the Russian Energy Week in 2023 will be "The New Reality of Global Energy: Building the Future." The Forum’s business program includes more than 30 events divided into thematic blocks: the International Agenda; Sustainable Development and the Climate; Scientific and Technological Development, and the Digital Transformation; and the Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector.

About the forum

Russian Energy Week is an international event which provides a platform to discuss the main economic challenges in energy, as well as current issues concerning the development of the fuel and energy sector. The event traditionally brings together industry movers and shakers, including heads of the largest companies in the energy industry. In 2022, over 70 events were held as part of REW with the participation of more than 270 speakers. The forum was attended by over 3,000 participants and media representatives from Russia and 83 foreign states and territories. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Russian Energy Ministry with the support of the Moscow government. TASS acts as an information partner.