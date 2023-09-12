Russia to play notable role in world’s alternative financial system being created — RDIF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Alternative financial infrastructure is being created globally and Russia should play a significant role in it, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told TASS.

"Alternative financial infrastructure of the world is being created now and Russia should play a significant role in it. And this is an irreversible process. The countries that have seen risks in the US dollar, in the US financial system, are creating alternative systems that cannot be employed as a means of attacks," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that Russia will gain direct benefit from the creation of new payment systems and settlements in national currencies.

Dmitriev suggests that the US has made a fatal mistake demonstrating to the whole world that the dollar may be employed as a tool of pressure, after which many countries started shifting to payments in national currencies without announcing it.

"We see it between the Emirates and India, Saudi Arabia and India. This process obviously lowers costs and risks for business. Not only mechanisms of payments in national currency are being created, many countries will now be creating their depositories for shares as European and American depositories are discredited," he stressed.

