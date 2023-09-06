Finance Ministry still intends to float bonds this year — department director

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry still plans to float federal loan (OFZ) bonds this year, department director Denis Mamonov said at the Capital Markets: Russia forum.

"Things are going fairly smoothly for us with the borrowing program. I would like to remind that budget law gives our program 2.5 trillion [rubles] ($25.53 bln) this year and the Finance Ministry has the right to borrow another one trillion rubles ($10.2 bln) for the purpose of supplanting the use of National Wealth Fund money to cover the deficit. We have said many times publicly that we will go ahead with the 3.5 trillion ruble ($35.8 bln) program this year; and these plans remain in place. In this sense, we have not changed anything," the official said.

OFZ bonds will be floated in the third and fourth quarters of this year, Mamonov added.