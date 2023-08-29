Adjusted loss of Aeroflot Group for 1H2023 down by 26% yoy to $209 mln — airline

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The adjusted loss of the Aeroflot Group under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) for the first half of 2023 decreased by 26.1% year-on-year to 20 billion rubles ($209 mln), the airline said in a statement.

The adjusted loss for the second quarter decreased by 11% to 6.7 bln rubles ($69 mln).

"After a forced annual break, we are resuming the publication of consolidated financial results under the IFRS," said Andrey Chikhanchin, First Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance of Aeroflot.

"Over the past year, we have managed to largely stabilize the business, ensure the continuity of operations and production processes, including the operation and maintenance of aircraft," he added.

The Group's revenue in the first half of the year increased by 40% to 252 billion rubles ($2.6 bln), in the second quarter - by 72.2% to 140 billion rubles ($1.5 bln)

"Revenue from regular passenger traffic [in the first half of the year] increased by 49% year-on-year and amounted to 231.492 billion rubles ($2.4 bln), which is attributed to an increase in passenger traffic. Revenue from freight traffic increased by 14.7% year-on-year to 10.991 billion rubles ($114 mln) amid an increase in the volume of cargo and mail transportation by 10.7%," Chikhanchin added.

The company's net loss for the reporting period amounted to 102 billion rubles ($1.06 bln) against a profit of 73 billion rubles ($761 mln) a year earlier.

As for the passenger traffic, according to the executive, the group has now restored the indicators of transportation on domestic flights, on international flights - it operates flights to almost 70 countries. That means that in the first half of the year Aeroflot Group carried almost 21 million passengers (+22% year-on-year).