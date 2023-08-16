Russian Finance Ministry suggests setting 8% export duty for mineral fertilizers

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry suggests setting a unified export duty on mineral fertilizers at the rate of 8% from September 1, 2023 until the end of 2024, according to the relevant draft decree posted on the web portal of legal acts.

"The said adjustment stipulates setting a lowered unified ad valorem rate of the export customs duty of 8% from September 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024 in respect of mineral fertilizers classified as having codes 3102, 3103, 3104, 3105 of the foreign economic activity commodity nomenclature of the Eurasian Economic Union," the explanatory note to the document reads.

Russia introduced the export duty of 23.5% on mineral fertilizers until the end of 2023 in case the fertilizer price is above $450 per metric ton. Supplies below this figure are exempt from the duty. The Finance Ministry noted earlier that it was ready to consider an opportunity of changing parameters for the duty calculation according to results of the first quarter of this year.