End of grain deal not likely to be problem for Pakistani economy — expert

ISLAMABAD, July 14. /TASS/. The state of affairs in Pakistan will not change in global terms if the Black Sea Grain Initiative is terminated, Research Associate at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Muhammad Taimur Fahad Khan told TASS on Friday.

"Since Pakistan was not importing any grain under the Grain Export Deal, so technically the situation will not change much for Pakistan if the deal is no longer active," the expert said.

At the same time, "if the deal is no longer active, it will again create a large vacuum in the international food commodities market, especially in the African and Asian markets which will not only lead to exacerbation of food insecurity in different parts of the world but will also result in price hikes of food products, particularly grains," Khan noted.

"This shortage of food products in the international market and steep price hikes will obviously have some degree of economic consequences for Pakistan but apart from that, I don't see any particular social or economic impact for Pakistan since Pakistan is now directly importing wheat from Russia on the government-to-government basis," the expert stressed.

"Pakistan's imports of Russian wheat surged more than eight-folds in the first 8 months of the marketing year 2022-23 and [the country] became the 5th largest importer of Russian wheat this year," Khan said, adding that he does not see any major consequences for Pakistan due to the expiration of the grain deal.