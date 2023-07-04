Power outage of Kazakhstan not affecting oil transit to China – Transneft

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The power outage after the accident at the Mangystau nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan did not affect oil transit, official spokesman of the Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft Igor Dyomin told TASS.

"The power failure did not affect at all Russian oil transit via Kazakhstan to China and Kazakh oil transit over routes of the port of Makhachkala - Novorossiysk and Atyrau - Samara with subsequent transportation over the Druzhba main oil pipeline. Everything is on track," Dyomin said.