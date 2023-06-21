EU must return seized assets to Russia at once — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The European Union must immediately return Russia's confiscated assets, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

She recalled that EU states had resorted to "the embezzlement of frozen funds and property of Russian citizens for handover to the Kiev regime" and in doing so they were keen to disguise such actions as legal.

"At the same time, it is obvious that we are witnesses to blatant economic brigandage by the European Union," she added.

"As for the Russian position, it is simple and clear. The European Union must, of course, immediately return the stolen assets to their legitimate owners - Russian citizens, companies and the people of our country," Zakharova pointed out, while commenting on the possible allocation of funds from the EU budget to finance Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen said that the EC had suggested reserving 50 billion euros from the EU funds for Ukraine for the next four years in the form of grants and loans. According to Brussels' plans, these funds would go to Kiev on top of the 30 billion euros, already allocated to it since February 2022. The head of the European Commission noted that this amount could not be found in the current EU budget and called on all countries to make additional contributions to this end.