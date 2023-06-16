Russian businesses often ask not to let foreign companies that have left return — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Representatives of Russian business often ask not to let back foreign companies that had earlier decided to leave the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"When talking with representatives of local business circles, there is an increasing number of requests not to let back foreign companies that have left the country," he said.

Putin also asked the government to speed up the transfer of domestic business assets to Russian jurisdiction. "I ask the government together with the business community to speed up the return of assets in key industries to Russian jurisdiction, including simplifying the procedure for transferring companies to Russia and registering them in special administrative regions in cases where such a move is figuratively blocked by a foreign party or is not included at all in their legislation. It must be done before this December," he said.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.