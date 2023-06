MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The dollar rose above 83 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 7.

As of 09:41 Moscow time, the dollar grew by 0.54% to 83.04 rubles.

Later, the dollar rose by 0.38% and reached 82.91 rubles. At the same time, the euro added 0.29%, rising to 89.36 rubles, the yuan - 0.28%, to 11.628 rubles.