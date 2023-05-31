Russia’s output of passenger cars rises by 33% to 26,400 vehicles in April

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s production of passenger cars in April 2023 increased by a third compared to April 2022 and reached 26,400 vehicles, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, compared to March 2023, production decreased by 18.8%.

In total, 113,000 cars were produced in January-April 2023, which is 57.2% lower than in the same period in 2022.

The output of trucks in April this year increased by 15.1% compared to April 2022 and amounted to 14,200 vehicles, but at the same time decreased by 6.2% compared to March 2023. In just four months of 2023, 47,600 trucks were made, which is 10% less than in the same period in 2022.

In April 2023, the production of buses weighing more than 5 tons increased by 9.6% compared to April last year to 1,100 vehicles, but decreased by 7.4% compared to March 2023. In January-April 2023, 4,000 such buses were made, which is 3.2% more than a year earlier.

The production of buses under 5 tons in April 2023 increased 2.9-fold compared to April 2022 and reached 1,700 vehicles (+26.6% compared to March 2023). In four months of 2023, 5,500 such buses were made, which is 52.7% more than in the same period last year.