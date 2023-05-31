Indian oil import from Russia surging in 2022-2023 financial year — Reserve Bank

NEW DELHI, May 31. /TASS/. Oil imports from Russia surged by fourteen times in 2022-203 financial year ended on March 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report released on Wednesday.

The Russian share in hydrocarbon deliveries to the Indian market moved up to 19.1% from 2% in the prior year. In money terms, it soared in the period of question from $2.2 bln to $31.02 bln.

Russia turned into the top oil supplier to India and outpaced Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, RBI noted.