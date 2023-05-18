Rosatom eyes redirecting oil shipments along Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Rosatom considers redirecting marine oil supplies from ports on the Baltic Sea to the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Rosatom's Director General Alexey Likhachev said at a meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"Together with Russian companies we have been working on redirecting the Russian oil from the Baltic ports to NSR (the Northern Sea Route) as the safest attractive route," Rosatom's representative said. "By using NSR we can redirect many transport marine routes from the west to the east."

The current year's plan for NSR's traffic is 36 million tons, he added.

"We are working with the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, with the clients to achieve this ambitions level," he continued. "The embargo, announced by the European countries, on supplies of the Russian oil and oil products is not only a challenge; it has opened a new window of opportunities to build up the additional cargo base on the Northern Sea Route."

On December 5, 2022, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union came into force. G7 nations, the EU and Australia agreed for their vessels and territories a price cap for Russian oil delivered by sea. They announced a ceiling of $60 a barrel. Moreover, starting February 5, 2023, similar restrictions on deliveries of petroleum products from Russia were enforced, where the price ceiling was set at $100 and $45 depending on the products' categories.

Talks with oil producers

In March, the state-run corporation's project manager Sergey Chemko at Federation Council's round table said Rosatom was discussing with oil companies Lukoil and Gazprom Neft how to redirect to the east a part of the Arctic oil, previously supplied to the west - along the Northern Sea Route. They discussed Lukoil's Varandey field and Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnaya field.

The potential cargo base from Prirazlomnaya may be 3.6 million tons, from Varandey - 5.9 million tons. The companies are invited to use conventional tankers with guaranteed safety and icebreakers in the summer-autumn navigation period.