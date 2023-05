MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian stock market indices show mixed dynamics during the trading session on Wednesday, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.31% to 2,572.61 points. The RTS Index gained 0.25% at the same time and climbed to 1,022.24 points.

The dollar dropped by 0.43% to 79.28 rubles at the same time. The euro plunged by 0.26% to 87.54 rubles. The yuan edged down by 0.36% to 11.45 rubles.