Share of Russian companies not experiencing problems due to economic crisis double — RSPP

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The share of Russian companies saying that the economic crisis does not affect their activities has doubled - from 4.7 p.p. to 11.3 p.p. Such data are provided by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) based on the results of a survey of companies on activities in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

"The share of companies that said they have not experienced problems caused by the economic crisis has doubled - from 4.7 percentage points to 11.3 percentage points," the survey results show.

According to the study, in the first quarter of 2023, companies began to notice less often that during the reporting period there was a decrease in demand for their products or services, their share fell from 27% to 12%. The share of companies that note the inability to make payments with foreign counterparties decreased by 6 percentage points, to 11%.

Meanwhile, 31% of the surveyed companies still point to problems with logistics, the share of companies that faced a deterioration in the conditions for the supply of raw materials and components remains at a high level - 26% against 27% in the previous quarter. The share of companies that faced non-payments by counterparties decreased by 2 percentage points to 20%. Also, the share of companies that lack working capital increased from 17% to 19%. The share of companies that feel the impact of sanctions decreased by 3 percentage points to 17%.

According to the survey results, 75% of companies intend to increase efficiency by reducing costs. 30% of respondents intend to introduce energy and resource saving technologies. Also, 30% of companies intend to develop programs to substitute imports and revise the lists of suppliers. 12% of companies each announced plans to raise prices, require advance payments from buyers, redirect product exports to the markets of countries that have not joined the sanctions against Russia.