Russia needs resource base, technologies to reach LNG output goal of 100 mln tons by 2030

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia needs a resource base and technologies to reach its goal of producing 100 mln metric tons of LNG per year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"I think that increasing LNG output and export is a critical task in the present environment, when infrastructure to Europe was damaged and we have lost significant volumes of pipeline gas exports. Yes, we will increase supplies to eastern countries, however, the LNG market is also expanding rapidly," Novak said.

He recalled that Russia is planning several new gas liquefaction projects. "We have several projects that have been implemented and there are a number of projects that are being implemented, such as Arctic LNG-2, Ust-Luga. We need to work on them and help bring them to life. In my opinion, we need to set a more ambitious goal - to reach at least 100 mln metric tons of LNG by 2030. In order to do this, on the one hand we need to provide such projects with a resource base, and on the other hand we need to ensure independence in terms of technology and equipment production," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

In early March, Novak said that Russia needs to have a resource base for LNG projects for another 34 mln metric tons per year in order to increase LNG output to 100 mln metric tons.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Energy expects a decrease in oil and gas production in Russia in 2023 due to the voluntary reduction in oil output and Europe refusing Russian gas. In terms of coal, the Ministry of Energy predicts that the production level of 2022 will be maintained in 2023, which restored the high pre-pandemic figures of 2019.

According to the ministry, Russia’s coal exports in 2022 fell by 1% to 221.2 mln metric tons. Oil exports in 2022 increased by 7.6% to 242.2 mln metric tons. Oil production by Russia in 2022 increased by 2% to 535.1 mln metric tons, coal - by 0.3% to 443.6 mln metric tons. Russia in 2022 reduced gas exports by 30.7% to 170.6 bln cubic meters. Gas production in Russia in 2022 decreased by 11.7% to 673.8 bln cubic meters.