SUEK coal production down 1% in 2022, says CEO

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. SUEK reduced production by 1% in 2022, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s largest coal company Maxim Basov said at the final meeting of the Energy Ministry’s board on Tuesday.

"Coal generation produced a record amount of power, which was particularly important considering an increase in consumption and low water content. Despite all forecasts, coal companies even managed to increase production. Whereas we only reduced production by 1%," he said.

SUEK managed to remain the world’s fourth-biggest company in terms of coal production last year, Basov added.