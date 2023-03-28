Russia confident in Asian market demand for its energy resources — Novak

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia is confident that its crude oil, petroleum products, gas and coal will have the demand on the fast growing Asian market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Considering that the Asian market is growing at a higher rate from the standpoint of consumption, demand and the economy in general, we are confident our products will enjoy demand. These are oil, gas, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and coal," Novak said.

Russia is ready to support partners in Asia in meeting their energy needs, the official added.