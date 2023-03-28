Russia fully redirects oil supplies after embargo — energy minister

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia managed to fully redirect oil supplies lost due to the EU and G7 countries’ embargo, with sales not reduced, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said at the final meeting of the ministry’s board on Tuesday.

"Due to sanctions, it is necessary not only to maintain the level of production and refining of oil, but export as well and respectively - federal budget revenues," he said.

Russia is involved in redirecting supplies of oil and petroleum products to Asian, African, Latin American and Middle Eastern countries, the minister said. "I can already state today that we managed to fully redirect the whole export volume that was lost due to the embargo, with no sales drop registered," Shulginov said, adding that Russia’s crude exports rose in 2022.