SCO to gradually expand mutual payments in national currencies — Secretary General

BOAO /China/, March 28. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) plans to take concerted efforts for expanding mutual payments in national currencies between its member states, Secretary General Zhang Ming told TASS on Tuesday.

"The implementation of the roadmap on gradual increase in the share of national currencies in mutual payments of SCO member states is on today’s agenda," he said during the Boao Forum for Asia in the Hainan province.

"The gradual expansion of the practice of using national currencies" is an important factor for development of intra-regional trade and investment between SCO nations, Zhang Ming said, adding that the achievement of objectives set by leaders of eight member states of the integration "will allow creating in the Eurasian region the space of open, mutually beneficial and equal cooperation."

The process will run "in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, considering national interests of all participants," he noted.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in January that the authorities would undertake encouraging efforts for expanding the area of using the yuan in international trade and in the implementation of international economic projects. Due to this the country’s financial organizations should step up mutual payments with other countries in national currency, ensure the provision of high-quality services and create favorable conditions for increasing the scale of transactions in yuan in concluding investment and trade deals with foreign companies. According to a decision made by China’s government, relevant organizations of the country will encourage loan granting in yuan abroad.