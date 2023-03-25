Erdogan tells Putin he praises Russia’s readiness to extend grain deal – Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he understood Russia’s intentions to remove obstacles to Russian food exports as part of the grain deal, the Kremlin said.

"The Turkish leader praised Russia’s readiness to extend the Istanbul agreements regarding the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and unblock Russian food and fertilizer exports," the Kremlin said in a statement following the telephone call.

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan’s office said that the Turkish president had thanked Putin for his positive attitude toward extending the Black Sea grain initiative.

Agreements to export food from Ukraine were signed on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul to last 120 days and were extended for another 120 days in November. One of the agreements sets forth a procedure for the export of grain from Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Russia and the UN also concluded a memorandum for the UN to work toward lifting the restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. Russia has said the memorandum hasn’t been fulfilled.

On March 18, Russia announced that the grain deal will be extended for 60 days, saying that that time would be sufficient for an objective assessment of how its memo with the UN has been implemented.