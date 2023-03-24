Donetsk People’s Republic eyeing investment projects — economic development official

ALUSHTA, March 24. /TASS/. The authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are studying investment projects from 30-40 companies that have expressed a readiness to invest in the region, DPR Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Zverkov told TASS.

"We are proactively working in general now with about thirty to forty companies and investors that are ready to commence operations [in the DPR]. We are reviewing their investment projects now. Accordingly, they will launch operations soon," the official said.

In particular, a potential investment by truckmaker Kamaz in the Mariupol-based Azovmash plant is being studied, Zverkov noted. "I hope they will be able to have access to the site shortly; a lot of nuances there remain to be discussed," he added.