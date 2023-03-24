No expansion of borrowing program in 2023 — Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The borrowing program on the Russian domestic market for the year of 2023 will not be expanded, deputy department director of the Finance Ministry Denis Mamonov said on Friday.

"No, there are no such plans," Mamonov said, answering the question whether the Ministry has plans to expand the 2023 borrowing program.

The Finance Ministry intends to implement the 2023 borrowing program with the nominal amount of 3.5 trillion rubles ($45.3 bln) in a conservative manner, traditional for the Ministry, Deputy Minister Timur Maksimov said earlier.