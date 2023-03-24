EU UGS gas injection surpasses withdrawal, Ukrainian transit reaches 42.5 mln cubic meters

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Injection of gas into underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe once again surpassed the withdrawal volume against the backdrop of warm weather and high wind generation. The end of the heating season in the region is approaching, but it may be averted by the anticipated cooling next week. At the same time, the EU's LNG regasification capacity grew once more. Gazprom, on the other hand, supplies gas to Europe via Ukraine in the volume of 42.5 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station.

On March 24th, Gazprom supplied Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the quantity confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the GIS Sudzha at 42.5 mln cubic meters. "The application for Sokhranovka station has been rejected," a representative of Gazprom told reporters. The pumping volume on Thursday, March 23, was 41.1 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, the GTS Operator of Ukraine stated on its website that applications for the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine on March 24 totaled 42.4 mln cubic meters via the gas Sudzha station in the Kursk region. Following the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, the transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to Western and Central European nations.

Russian gas supplies have been going through Ukraine in a reduced volume since May 2022, when the GTS Operator of Ukraine announced the termination of transit to Europe through the Sokhranivka station due to force majeure - the company allegedly cannot control the Novopskov compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic. However, the Russian gas holding saw no reason to stop pumping in the previous mode. Regarding the plan from the GTS Operator of Ukraine to transfer all transit volumes to another entry point, Gazprom stated that this is technologically impossible given the Russia’s flow strategy.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU nations totaled 108 mln cubic meters on March 22. At the same time, the injection volume reached 138 mln cubic meters.

Since the start of the heating season in Europe on November 14, EU nations have taken 49.65 bln cubic meters of gas from storage facilities. At the same time, the total gas withdrawal from UGS facilities on the 129th day from the time they achieved their maximum capacity is 17.52% lower than the five-year average for that day. On March 19, 2022, the final season of gas extraction from European underground storage facilities concluded, with only 25.5% of reserves remaining.

UGS facilities in Europe are currently filled to 55.62% (21.26 p.p. greater than the five-year average), containing 60.45 bln cubic meters of gas. Because of changes in logistics and gas supply sources, the winter load on UGS facilities in Europe was greater than in previous years. Western oil and gas companies have stated that Europe's energy crisis is far from over, and they are concerned about the chance of storage facilities being full by the next heating season.

The current week in Europe is generally warmer than the prior one. Many EU nations are experiencing above-average temperatures. In March, the average share of wind generation in EU energy generation was around 18%. However, a cold spell is anticipated to return to the region early next week.

LNG inflows into Europe's gas transmission system are increasing again as one LNG terminal in France reopens following the end of the strike. The capacities for liquefied gas regasification and further injection into European pipelines are now at 59% of their maximum capacity. In March, the average price of natural gas dropped to $488 per 1,000 cubic meters. It fell to $430 on March 20 for the first time since the end of July 2021.