MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.08% to 2,386.53 points and the RTS index - by 0.12% to 988.26 points at the opening of the trading session on Friday.

As of 10:25 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.14% and reached 2,385.21 points, while the RTS index amounted to 984.68 points (-0.48%).

The dollar rose by 0.4% to 76.3 rubles, the euro fell by 0.05% to 82.6 rubles. The yuan rose by 0.1% and reached 11.116 rubles.