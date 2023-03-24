Regulator extends ban on sale of hostile countries’ securities to non-qualified investors

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has extended restrictions on sale of securities of unfriendly countries to non-qualified investors for another six months, the regulator reported.

They will be valid in force until October 1, 2023, when the Central Bank’s directions introducing restrictions on a permanent basis will come into force, according to the report.

Non-qualified investors will be able to acquire unfriendly countries’ securities that are not recorded through the infrastructure of unfriendly countries, as well as foreign securities whose issuers operate mainly in Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).