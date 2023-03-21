Consumer lending in Russia up 0.5% in February — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Consumer lending in Russia has been rising for the third consecutive month with moderate growth rates, gaining half a percent in each of February and January, according to preliminary estimates, the Central Bank reported on Tuesday.

"Consumer loans have been growing with moderate rates for the third consecutive month (by 0.5% in February, preliminarily, by 0.5% in January)," the report said.

Russian banks’ credit portfolio amounted to 12.1 trillion rubles ($156.5 bln) in February 2023.

The dynamics is probably due both to banks’ sticking to tight credit policy and the necessity to observe macroprudential limits, which restrict the amount of high-risk loans being extended, the regulator said.