Russian hotels to resume China Friendly service for tourists — expert

MURMANSK, March 20. /TASS/. Russian hoteliers are going to restart the China Friendly Program for Chinese tourists and the travelers will be able for hotel accommodation with the use of Union Pay cards, President of the Russian Hotels Association Gennady Lamshin told TASS.

The China Friendly Program is being implemented since 2014 to boost the traffic of tourists having knowledge of Chinese in Russia. The project covers hotels, restaurants, museums, entertainment centers and providers of tourist and excursion services.

"The Chinese tourists paid earlier for hotels using their Union Pay cards. The China Friendly Program was operating and accordingly Russian hotels participating in that program adapted to it. It worked earlier and will be restarted now. Chinese tourists have just started arriving, first groups, dozens of groups," Lamshin said.

Tourists from other countries also do not experience problems with paying for hotel accommodation in Russia, he added.