Russia continues interaction with UN Secretariat on grain deal — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia is continuing "the demanding talk" with the UN Secretariat to achieve full performance of grain deal terms, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"We have very clearly communicated our requirements and our position to the UN. I would say we are continuing the demanding talk with the UN, the UN Secretariat, the UN Secretary-General as regards the need for clear-cut performance of all provisions of this deal," the diplomat said.

"We hear a lot about the need to support continuation of this grain deal, support continuation of Ukrainian agricultural business, but our analysis regrettably shows that very little is said about performance of the memorandum between Russia and the UN Secretariat," her added.