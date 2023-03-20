Russia, Egypt ready to increase flights between countries — Deputy PM

CAIRO, March 20. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt are ready to increase the number of flights between the two countries if necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"We currently see the progressive growth from the side of Russian tourists. Considering that as much as one hundred flights per week are performed at present, if there is a need for the extra carrying capacity, colleagues are ready to add a greater number of flights and we are ready to consider this matter under joint mutually beneficial conditions," Manturov noted.

Five Russian airlines are performing charter and scheduled flights between Russia and Egypt over nineteen routes at present, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency told TASS. In their turn, two Egyptian air carriers are flying over eight routes.