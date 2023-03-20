UN, Turkey and Ukraine not objecting to grain deal extension by sixty days — Ministry

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine made no objections in respect of extension of the grain deal by sixty days, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The decision was made to reduce the renewal period for the deal to sixty days in view of lack of progress in lifting restrictions on Russian exports, the Ministry noted.

"This position was officially communicated to Turkish and Ukrainian sides of the Black Sea Initiative, and to UN representatives. No formal objections were made," the Ministry said.

"The agreement continues to be in effect during the next two months with parameters in place, without any changes for engaged ports, the mix of goods and the agreed inspection procedure," it added.