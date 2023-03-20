Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up at the opening of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Monday, according to trading data.

As trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index rose by 0.65% to 2,337.83 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.79% to 956.43 points.

As of 10:20 a.m., the MOEX was up by 1.03% at 2,347.38 points, while the RTS was up by 0.81% at 956.85 points.

The dollar exchange rate was up by 0.28% during the FX trading on Moscow Exchange at 77.28 rubles, while the euro was up by 0.27% at 82.21 rubles, according to trading data as of 10:21 a.m.