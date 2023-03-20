Brent crude oil price down below $71 per barrel on ICE first since December 21, 2021

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2023 delivery fell below $71 per barrel on London's ICE on Monday for the first time since December 21, 2021, according to trading data.

As of 9:52 a.m. Moscow time, the Brent price was down by 2.8% at $70.93 per barrel.

By 10:05 a.m., the price of Brent oil extended losses to 3.3% trading at $70.56 per barrel, whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May delivery was down by 3.21% at $64.77 per barrel.